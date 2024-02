Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is scheduled to visit Budapest on Feb 23, at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian PM's press chief said on Tuesday.

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson at a press conference in Stockholm on February 13, 2023 MTI photo by EPA/Andrzej Lange The prime ministers will discuss defence and security cooperation and preparations for Hungary’s EU presidency in the second half of the year, Bertalan Havasi said.

Kristersson and Orban will hold a joint press conference after the talks, he added.