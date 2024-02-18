100 programmes planned for Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year

One hundred programmes are being organised for the Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year to mark a century of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the government commissioner for the events said on public radio on Sunday.

Works of Hungarian literature that have been translated into Turkish in recent decades will be republished in Turkiye under the aegis of the Petofi Museum of Literature, Peter Hoppal said.

Showcases by Hungarian performers and art exhibitions will be complemented by scientific programmes, conferences and cooperation among universities, he added.

Sport will also have a place in the programme, he said.

Hoppal said ties between Hungary and Turkiye „ran deep” and noted that many Hungarian words were of Turkish origin, while the two peoples had also borrowed decorative elements from each other.

He added that the two countries’ state media and literary institutions would cooperate on promoting the Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year which was officially launched on December 18.