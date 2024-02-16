DefMin: Sport's about friendship, belonging

Sport is all about friendship and belonging, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the defence minister, said on Friday, marking the anniversary of the founding of the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

CISM was established on February 18, 1948 by Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands with the aim of fostering peace and international cooperation and promoting sport and a healthy lifestyle, with the motto Friendship through Sport.

The minister, speaking before a commemorative run held at the BHSE sports centre, said this idea also took hold in Hungary, adding that soldiers best showed friendship and a sense of belonging through playing sports together.

Soldiers of CISM member countries as well as military administrators and members of army sports associations since 2006 have marked the anniversary of the sports council by running together.

Hungary’s armed forces joined the run in 2015, and now Szalay-Bobrovniczky and fellow senior ministry and army officials joined Hungarian Olympic medalists in completing the run.