February so far has been akin to a cooler April, with an average temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius in Hungary, HungaroMet said on Facebook on Thursday.

This reading was 7.6 C above the equivalent average for the 1991-2020 period and almost 3 C milder than the previous record in 2016.

Also, the first two weeks of February saw temperatures 2.3 C higher than the March average seen in the 1991-2020 period.

Temperatures between Feb 9 and 11 exceeded the record for this period during the last 124 years. On Feb 10, the national daily average was 12.7 C, the second mildest day on that date since the start of the 20th century.