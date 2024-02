Agriculture chambers from the Visegrad Group -- Hungary, Czechia, Poland and Slovakia -- along with ones from Lithuania and Latvia protested against the European Union's agricultural policies at a meeting on the outskirts of Warsaw, the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) said on Tuesday.

The chambers called on decision-makers in Brussels to stop „making things impossible” for European farmers, NAK said.

The V4 chambers decided to organise a protest on Feb 22 against the dumping of Ukrainian agricultural import products at the shared border between Slovakia, Poland and Czechia.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski was present at the two-day meeting in Otrebusy.