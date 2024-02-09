Hungary, Slovak defence ministers call for ceasefire in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine must be ended through a ceasefire and peace talks, the Hungarian defence minister said, after meeting his Slovak counterpart on Friday.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky and Robert Kalinak visited Tata, in northern Hungary, and inspected new equipment of the 1st Armoured Brigade and a simulation centre used in training there.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky said he and Kalinak agreed in their assessment of the war in Ukraine.

Slovakia and Hungary are both members of the European Union and NATO, as well as neighbours „with a shared history and values, in strategic partnership”, he said.

Hungary is also securing the Slovak airspace until that country takes delivery of recently ordered fighter jets, he added.

After a demonstration of military equipment, Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted that some of the equipment is being manufactured in Hungary, „which allows for cooperation with Slovakia”.

Deputy Prime Minister Kalinak, who also serves as defence minister, said „it is not right that the European Union should allow only one opinion.”

Prolonging the conflict would benefit no one, Kalinak said. „We need peace and calm so we can focus on developing our own countries,” he added.