National Museum of Photography to open in 2025

The National Museum of Photography will open in 2025 in a villa that formerly belonged to the Klosz family near Budapest's City Park, the minister of culture and innovation said on Thursday.

„A new system of logistics, museum technology, restoration and storage will be set up under the arrangements of the Liget Budapest project, allowing the new institution to have the place it deserves,” Janos Csak said at the opening of a photography exhibition at the NEO Contemporary Art Space in the House of the Hungarian Millennium in the City Park.The exhibition offers a selection of the 700,000-piece collection of the National Museum of Photography, he added.

Laszlo Baan, ministerial commissioner of the Liget Budapest project, said the National Museum of Photography will operate as a member institution of the Museum of Fine Arts with a floor space of 3,000sqm in the former Klosz villa.