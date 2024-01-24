Ludwig Museum to launch year with Vera Molnar exhibition

The Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art is launching this year's exhibitions with a show in homage to Vera Molnar, a French-Hungarian artist, starting on Feb 10, museum director Julia Fabenyi said on Wednesday.

Molnar, who lived and worked in France from 1947 until her death in 2023, was one of the first to use computers to generate art, in 1968, and is considered one of the pioneers of computer-generated art. The show will give an overview of her life and works, and will also feature others’ works reflecting on Molnar’s, Fabenyi said.

Ludwig drew nearly 96,000 visitors last year.

This year, the museum will also feature Marton Nemes’s multimedia work Techno Zen, created for the Hungarian pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale.

Other exhibitions during the year will include shows reflecting on Taiwan’s scientific and technological progress, a photo project by jazz trumpeter Till Bronner, and an international exhibition featuring artists using traditional crafts and motifs as inspiration.