Hungary's Zsuzsa Mihalek is among the nominees for the 2024 Academy Award for Production Design announced on Tuesday.

Mihalek has been nominated for set decoration, along with James Price and Shona Heath for production design, for their work on director Yorgos Lanthimos’s feature Poor Things.

Poor Things, filmed at Origo Studios in Budapest, has been nominated in eleven Oscar categories, including Best Picture.

The 96th Academy Awards will be presented in Hollywood on March 10.