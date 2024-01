Hungarian low cost carrier Wizz Air will re-launch its Budapest-Tel Aviv flight on March 1 and operate the service three times a week, it said on Wednesday.

Wizz Air suspended its flights from Budapest and Debrecen on October 7 because of the air strikes launched by Israel, the airline said in a statement.

Wizz Air will launch flights to Tel Aviv also from Bucharest, Krakow, London-Luton, Rome-Fiumicino and from Sofia in the spring, it said.