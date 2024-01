A programme dubbed HU-rizont is being launched with a budget of 8 billion forints (EUR 20.1m) this year to strengthen international research cooperation, the state secretary for innovation and higher education said on Friday.

Balazs Hanko said at the Educatio fair that the government programme would also finance the research expenses incurred by foreign universities working in partnership with Hungarian universities.

“If they try to lock us up, we will open to the world, which is why we have announced the Pannonia Programme for international exchange, for which applications can already be submitted in January, and we are launching the HU-rizont programme to promote international research cooperation,” he added.