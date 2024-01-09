Budapest among world's best destinations, says Conde Nast Traveler

Top international travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler has put Budapest among 24 of its best global travel destinations, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTU) said on Tuesday.

The report published at the end of the year was compiled with the help of journalists living in different parts of the world.

Apart from Budapest, only three European destinations made it to the top of the rankings: Cyclades in Greece, Kosovo and the Yorkshire region of the United Kingdom.

It cites the city’s unique architectural styles and thermal baths, as well as tourist attractions such as Chain Bridge, the House of Music and the National Athletic Centre.

Last year, Budapest was also among Time magazine’s list of recommended destinations. Also, the UN World Tourism Organisation selected the Tokaj region as priority settlement.