Renoir exhibition at Museum of Fine Arts extended until Jan 21

The Painter and His Models, an exhibition of Renoir's works in Budapest's Museum of Fine Arts, has been extended by two weeks until January 21, the museum has said.

The Swing at the Renoir exhibition in Budapest Museum of Fine Arts MTI photo by Peter Lakatos

In response to great demand, the exhibition will also be open on Mondays, and the museum will open an hour earlier, at 9am, on weekends, the statement said.

Originally, the exhibition was going to close on January 7 but the museum has managed to agree about extending it with the international institutions that had lent some works.

The nearly 70 paintings on display including such masterpieces as The Swing, Dance at Bougival and Claude Renoir in Clown Costume, have been arranged in chronological order and by theme to illustrate the artist’s development, the museum said, adding that the exhibition is the first such show in Hungary dedicated to the impressionist artist alone.

This is also the first time all three versions of Gabrielle are on display together, the first of which has been owned by the Budapest museum since 2019.

The exhibition has been mounted in cooperation with Musee d’Orsay and Musee de l’Orangerie in Paris.