DefMin: Hungary's army orders heavy brigade air defence system from Rheinmetall

The Hungarian Armed Forces has asked Rheinmetall to develop a heavy brigade air defence system in line with NATO requirements, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

Modernising equipment is not just about acquisitions but steady development, too, the ministry’s statement said.

A key part of the Lynx fighting vehicle is its air defence system designed for active defence against low-flying, small drones and traditional air targets, it said.

The German arms company has received an order to develop the short-range air defence system called Skyranger 30 Lynx. Based on the Lynx chassis, it will provide direct air defence protection for the heavy brigade equipped with modern combat vehicles, the statement said.