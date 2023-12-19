Budapest Renoir exhibition attracts 200,000 visitors

The Painter and His Models, an exhibition of Renoir's works in Budapest's Museum of Fine Arts, has attracted some 200,000 visitors since opening in September, the museum said on Tuesday.

Renoir exhibition in Budapest Fine Arts Museum MTI photo by Robert Hegedüs

The nearly 70 paintings on display including such masterpieces as The Swing, Dance at Bougival and Claude Renoir in Clown Costume, have been arranged in chronological order and by theme to illustrate the artist’s development, the museum said, adding that the exhibition is the first such show in Hungary dedicated to the impressionist artist alone.

This is also the first time all three versions of Gabrielle are on display together, the first of which has been owned by the Budapest museum since 2019.

The exhibition has been mounted in cooperation with Musee d’Orsay and Musee de l’Orangerie in Paris, and will stay open till early January.