Heavy snow downs trees across Hungary

Recent intense snowfall across Hungary has brought down trees and broken tree branches, the disaster management authority said on Thursday.

English Garden under snow in Tata on December 7, 2023 MTI photo by Boglarka Bodnar

Firefighters responded to some 300 calls by 10.30am on Thursday, with the snow causing most of the trouble west of the Danube and in and around Budapest, the authority told MTI.

In downtown Budapest, trees fell onto parked cars and roads, bringing down power cables with them. Uprooted trees also fell in front of residential buildings, leaving residents trapped.

Fallen trees are also blocking traffic on several roads. In the village of Vamosmikola, in northern Hungary, a tree fell on top of a kindergarten. The heavy snow has also brought down power lines in several places across the country.

Firefighters are constantly responding to calls for help concerning damage caused by the snow.