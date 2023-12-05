Police seize 154 kg of cocaine in S Budapest

The Budapest police (BRFK) seized over 154 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of more than 23 billion forints (EUR 60.6m), at a depot in a southern suburb of Budapest.

According to the police website, the highly pure cocaine was found in a container at the harbour on Csepel island. The amount at a concentration sold on the street would be “sufficient for a dose for every other resident of Budapest…” the website said.

BRFK’s inspectors have launched an investigation and contacted several foreign agencies including the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the website said.

In comparison to the massive haul, since the start of the year, police had seized 2.8kg of cocaine, 4.6kg of amphetamines and 76.2kg of marijuana.