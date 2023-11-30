Szekesfehervar, Luxor sign twinning agreement

The leaders of Szekesfehervar, in western Hungary, and Egypt's Luxor signed a twinning agreement in the latter city on Wednesday.

Szekesfehervar mayor Andras Cser-Palkovics said at the ceremony that the agreement had been preceded by talks on cooperation opportunities in the areas of higher education, tourism, and farming. He called it a shared challenge that “while we are proud of our history, we want to build modern cities”.

The agreement was signed in the presence of President Katalin Novak, who is on an official visit to Egypt.

“We want to honour the support of the presidents of Egypt and Hungary through a prosperous partnership built on mutual respect,” Cser-Palkovics said.