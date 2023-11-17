Budapest celebrating 150th anniversary

Budapest is marking its 150 anniversary with a series of performances, concerts and an open-air exhibition, among other events, at the weekend.

Budapest was formed on November 17, 1873, with the unification of the towns of Pest, Buda and Obuda.

City Hall is opening its passageway to the public, connecting downtown Karoly korut and Varoshaz Street, and it will be the venue of a lightshow after dark on Friday. City Hall’s courtyard and the Merlin Theatre will also be opened up to the public.

Gergely Karacsony, the mayor of Budapest, and one of his deputies, Kata Tutto, awarded honorary citizenships at a festive assembly on Friday morning. Among the recipients were author and scientist Vilmos Csanyi, actor Janos Galvolgyi, actor Tamas Jordan, photographer Eva Keleti. The late 1956 revolutionary Imre Mecs was honoured posthumously.