The highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been detected in samples from a duck farm in Tiszadob, in north-eastern Hungary, the national food safety authority (Nebih) has said.

Under instructions from the authority, some 51,000 birds at the farm will be culled, while a protective zone within a 3km radius around the farm has been established. Animals within a 10km radius of the farm will be observed, Nebih said on Wednesday.

Nebih has also launched an investigation as to the origin of the H5N1 virus detected on the farm.

Nebih noted that the low pathogenic H5N2 virus had earlier been detected in southern Hungary.