Stats office, natl library to digitalise 150 years of statistics

The Central Statistical Office (KSH), its library and the National Szechenyi Library (OSZK) will digitalise 150 years of statistics by 2026 in the framework of a cooperation agreement signed on Friday.

The agreement was signed by KSH chairman Aron Kincses, KSH library director Rita Kalman and OSZK director David Rozsa, OSZK said in a statement.

Rozsa said digitalisation was of “key importance” to preserving national identity, advancing the knowledge-based society and boosting the country’s competitiveness. He added that the project was a good example of the benefits of cooperation among public institutions.

OSZK, a culture strategy institution, operates as central Europe’s largest digitalisation centre with more than one million pages of documents processed per month, the statement said.

Established in 1867, KSH is one of Hungary’s most well-established public administration institutions with a long tradition, it said.