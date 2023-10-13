MCC: Hungarian student robotics team wins silver in Singapore

A team of four students from the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Secondary School Programme won a silver medal at the October 7-10 FIRST Global Challenge international robotics competition held in Singapore.

Fully 191 national teams took part in the competition focused on technological developments related to hydrogen and other renewable energy sources, the MCC communications office said in a statement on Friday.

Not only did the contestants have to build a robot, but they also completed numerous social media challenges between May and October to demonstrate their commitment and creativity in respect of energy efficiency and environmental protection.

The MCC students played in 10 semi-finals over four days in Singapore to reach the play-offs, and then the best three groups made it to the finals, in which they won second place jointly with Angola, Argentina and Israel.