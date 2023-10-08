FM: Hungary condemns terrorist attack on Israel

Hungary strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out against Israel early Saturday, Peter Szijjarto, the foreign minister, said.

“Hungary condemns this brutal terrorist attack in the strongest of terms, acknowledges Israel’s right to self-defence and expresses the country’s sincerest condolences to the Israeli government and the Israeli people for their losses,” Szijjarto said.

He said diplomatic staff were reaching out to Hungarian nationals registered for consular protection in Israel.

In a later post, Szijjarto said that he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, by phone.

“I expressed our sympathy for the victims who have died and ensured my colleague that Hungary stands by Israel in these difficult hours,” he said.

He expressed hope that an escalation of the situation could be avoided and warned that a wave of violence in the Middle East could have “drastic consequences” for global security.