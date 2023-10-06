Hungary media authority contributes to UNHCR's online safety campaign

Hungary's media authority on Friday said staff members of its Internet Hotline have contributed to a UNHCR campaign designed to raise awareness among Ukrainian refugees about possible online threats.

The booklets compiled as part of the Safe Online campaign launched by the UNHCR Representation for Central Europe are being released in both Ukrainian and English, the National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) told MTI. The UNHCR will distribute more than 4,000 copies in Hungary through 19 partner organisations, it said.

Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country arrive in Hungary in a vulnerable state, and can often encounter trouble while seeking help online, the statement said.

Social media groups that are not properly moderated “can serve as a breeding ground” for sexual abuse of refugee children and young women, who can easily be taken advantage of, NMHH said.

The booklets put together by the UNHCR present real-life cases of refugees and specific problems brought up in focus group discussions, they said.