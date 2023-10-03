Hungarian-born physicist Ferenc Krausz, 2 others win joint Nobel Prize in Physics

Hungarian-born physicist Ferenc Krausz and French physicists Pierre Agostini and Anne L'Huillier won the Nobel Prize in Physics "for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter”, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Hungarian-born physicist Ferenc Krausz arrives in Munich on October 3 to attend press conference after winning joint Nobel Prize 2023 with 2 others

MTI photon by EPA Anna Szilágyi

The Nobel Prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish krona (EUR 952,000). The award ceremony is traditionally held on Dec. 10, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel.

Krausz was born in Mor, in western Hungary, in 1962. He graduated from the Budapest University of Technology (BME) with a degree in electrical engineering while simultaneously earning a theoretical physics degree from Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) in 1985.

He began his research in laser physics at BME’s Institute of Physics before obtaining a laser physics PhD at the Vienna University of Technology (TUW) in 1991, habilitated in 1993.

He later worked as an associate professor and then professor at TUW, even acquiring Austrian citizenship. He has lived in Germany since 2003, serving as director of the Max Plank Institute of Quantum Optics. He has been a professor of experimental physics at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich since 2004.

Krausz has been a member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences since 2003 and received an honorary doctorate from BME in 2005. He was elected an external member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2007 and was a member of the National Science Policy Council between 2020 and 2023.

He began working with short pulse lasers early in his career, playing a role in perfecting femtosecond laser technology. As a result of his research, his team was the first to produce attosecond light pulses, allowing for the real-time study of electron dynamics in atoms.

In 2022, Krausz was awarded the Wolf Prize in Physics “for pioneering contributions to ultrafast laser science and attosecond physics”.