Palace of Arts announces international star orchestras, world-class soloists in 2024 schedule

The Palace of Arts (Mupa) will include in its 2024 schedule international star orchestras and world-class soloists, such as Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Maria Joao Pires and Daniel Harding, Philippe Jaroussky, Bela Fleck, Francesco Corti and the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra.

In keeping with tradition, Adam Fischer will open the programme for 2024 with Haydn’s monumental masterpiece, The Creation, which will feature Benjamin Appl, an audience favourite at this year’s Bartok Festival, Mupa said in a statement on Friday.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of Riccardo Muti, while Daniel Harding will conduct the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra at a concert featuring the Portuguese soloist Maria Joao Pires on piano.

Bach’s Saint Matthew Passion will feature on the programme of Philippe Jaroussky, Francesco Corti and the Freiburger Barockorchester.

Christina Pluhar will lead L’Arpeggiata through Mozart’s two-act opera Il re pastore (The Shepherd King), with Rolando Villazon and Emoke Barath in the leading roles and the Hungarian National Philharmonic will perform Puccini’s Manon Lescaut.

In spring, Mupa will welcome Latvian organist Iveta Apkalna with trumpet virtuoso Gabor Boldoczki for an evening of chamber music. Diana Damrau returns with a programme featuring songs from her favourite operettas, and Yuja Wang will perform piano pieces by Beethoven, Scarlatti and Shostakovich at a solo evening.

Banjo legend Bela Fleck will arrive in Budapest as the leader of his all-star bluegrass band, while Branka Basits and Marta Sebestyen will perform folk songs at their concerts.

Mupa Budapest will also play host to dance, including performances by the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble, Recirquel and the ballet companies of Gyor, Szeged and Pecs.