Hungary celebrates 75 years as UNESCO member

The Hungarian committee of UNESCO held a celebration on Tuesday of Hungary's 75 years as a member of the organisation.

Miklos Rethelyi, the UNESCO national committee’s head, said in a speech recalled the milestones of the Hungarian committee’s 75-year history, and he highlighted the role of the national committee’s first secretary general, Arpad Fasang, who had done much to promote Hungarian culture.

Firmin Edouard Matoko, UNESCO’s Deputy Director General for Africa and External Relations, addressed the event in a video message, while former educational, scientific and cultural organisation’s ambassador Katalin Bogyay and Norbert Kroo, adviser to the World Science Forum, discussed the organisation’s past, present and future as part of a roundtable.