The Game best film at Parma Film Festival

Peter Fazakas's The Game (A jatszma) was awarded the Violetta d'Argento prize at this year's Parma Film Festival, the National Film Institute said on Monday.

The jury recognised the Hungarian movie for its “excellent” directing and performances, and its “integrity between photography and music”, the institute said in a statement.

The Game is a sequel to Peter Bergendy’s 2011 film The Exam, with the same characters played by Janos Kulka, Zsolt Nagy, Gabriella Hamori, and Peter Scherer, as well as Viktoria Staub as a new actress in the cast.

The plot is set in Budapest in 1963, and is centred around rivalry between two officers of the communist state security services.