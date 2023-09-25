The Game best film at Parma Film Festival

The jury recognised the Hungarian movie for its “excellent” directing and performances, and its “integrity between photography and music”, the institute said in a statement.
The Game is a sequel to Peter Bergendy’s 2011 film The Exam, with the same characters played by Janos Kulka, Zsolt Nagy, Gabriella Hamori, and Peter Scherer, as well as Viktoria Staub as a new actress in the cast.
The plot is set in Budapest in 1963, and is centred around rivalry between two officers of the communist state security services.