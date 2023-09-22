President Novak discusses cooperation with Texas governor

President Katalin Novak met Texas Governor Greg Abbott for talks on "opportunities in theoretical and practical bilateral cooperation" in Austin late on Thursday.



Hungarian president meets Texas governor in Austin on September 21, 2023 MTI photo by president’s office

“The State of Texas holds just the same values as Hungary,” Novak said.

Abbott said his state was open to build business relations with other countries, and noted that Texas in itself would be the eighth largest economy in the world. He voiced readiness to cooperate with special regard to car making and the space industry.

The talks touched upon opportunities offered by Texas’s oil and gas industry to meet Hungary’s energy demands, too.

Novak highlighted Texas’s recent economic achievements, and said she was looking forward to the implementation of a recent agreement between Hungary and Axiom Space in Houston, adding that the partnership “could help a second Hungarian astronaut to space”.

Concerning shared values, Novak mentioned the fight against illegal migration, the family, as well as “the fundamental values of security and the nation”.