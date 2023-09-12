Budapest Fine Arts Museum prepares for large-scale Renoir exhibition

Pierre-Auguste Renoir's oil-on-canvas The Swing was unwrapped on Tuesday in the Budapest Fine Arts Museum which readies to open the first-ever large-scale exhibition of the French master's works in Hungary.

Renoir’s The Swing unwrapped on September 12 to be displayed at an exhibition in the Budapest Fine Arts Museum MTI photo by Szilard Koszticsak

“We practically have an embarrassment of choices this time with the number of main titles we have managed to loan for the exhibition,” Laszlo Baan, the director of the museum, told reporters at the event.

He noted that with the Hungarian government’s support, the museum had acquired Renoir’s 1903 work Reclining Nude for 12.3 million US dollars in 2019. Renoir painted two more versions of that work which have never been seen together before, sparking the idea for the museum’s exhibition entitled “Renoir – The Painter and His Models”, Baan said.

In addition to the other versions of Reclining Nude, on loan from the Musee d’Orsay and the Musee d’Orangerie in Paris, around 70 works from over 20 public collections will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts from September 22.

The works have been insured for around 400 billion forints (EUR 1bn), said Baan.

The Renoir show will run until January 7, 2024.