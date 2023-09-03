Hungary ambulance service recognised with intl award for stroke care

Hungary's National Ambulance Service has been recognised with the Diamond Status Angels Award for its excellence in stroke care around the country.

The ambulance service received diamond status rating for its stroke care in all seven of Hungary’s regions from the European Stroke Organisation based on the organisation’s analysis of in-ambulance care data for some 30,000 stroke cases, the service said in a statement on Sunday.

The Hungarian ambulance service was the only one out of 152 countries assessed to receive a diamond rating for the entire country, they said.

The assessments by the European Stroke Organisation and the Angels Initiative, which bestow the Angels Awards, covered the effectiveness and quality of stroke care, on-site care for suspected stroke patients as well as the organisation of their hospital transport.