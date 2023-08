Hungary is ready for the World Athletics Championships starting on Saturday, President Katalin Novak said on Facebook after receiving Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, at the Sandor Palace, adding the county was glad to be hosting and participating in one of the world's biggest sporting events.

WA president Sebastian Coe inaugurating WAC Budapest running track on June 15, 2023 MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh “Again there’s an opportunity for us Hungarians to show the world what we are capable of,” Novak wrote.

The president will officially open the World Athletics Championships on Saturday and address the opening ceremony.