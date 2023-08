Hundreds of thousands of punters are expected to take part in St. Stephen's Day celebrations between August 18 and 20 at 14 venues, Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary for communications and international relations, said on Tuesday.

August 20 fireworks in Budapest in 2022 MTI photo by Peter Lakatos Preparations for the celebrations of the founder of the Hungarian state are proceeding according to schedule, Kovacs told a press conference, adding that the World Athletics Championships (WAC) and diplomatic events will be taking place in Budapest simultaneously.

Fully 34,000 fireworks will light up the sky from 230 launch points, including Szabadsag and Erzsebet bridges, as well as river barges and pontoons.