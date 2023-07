Passenger numbers at Liszt Ferenc International rose by 26.6 percent year-on-year to 6,683,524 in the first half of this year, operator Budapest Airport said on Monday.

Passenger numbers were still 9.4 percent under the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic, Budapest Airport said.

Cargo volume reached 91,452 tonnes in the first half of this year, putting the 200,000-tonne full-year target within reach, it added.