The Budapest International Book Festival will be held between September 28 and October 1 with some 140 exhibitors and over 40 foreign authors attending, the organiser Hungarian Publishers' and Booksellers' Association said on Friday.

The 28th festival will be held in Millenaris Park in Budapest.

The guest of honour will be sci-fi author John Scalzi, who will also receive the Budapest Grand Prize. The guest country of honour will be the Netherlands.

The festival will also feature children’s programmes and panel discussions. The best book and CD aiding education will be awarded the Budai Prize.