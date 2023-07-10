Zsolnay Light Festival attracts over 100,000 visitors

This year's Zsolnay Light Festival has attracted more than 100,000 visitors with a German team winning the festival's international mapping competition, the organisers said on Monday.

3D mapping on Pecs Cathedral facade at Zsolnay Light Festival on July 9, 2023 MTI photo by Judit Ruprech

Organised for the seventh time, the four-day festival that ended on Sunday featured the mapping of building facades on a total surface of 10,000sqms, light art installations along the 20 indoor and outdoor spots of the Route of Light, street art and circus productions, concerts and children programmes, they said in a statement.

An important focus was on artwork that reflected on environmental and social problems of our times including climate change, sustainability and the energy crisis.

A major attraction was British artist Luke Jerram’s 7-diametre installation dubbed Gaia depicting the Earth. Illuminated from the inside it was spinning around in a concert hall over the heads of visitors who could watch the planet as seen from the Moon.

The festival’s guest country of honour was the Netherlands featuring works by several contemporary Dutch light artists and street art acts.

The Grand Prize at this year’s international Zsolnay Light Art mapping competition went to Germany’s MultiScalar for their mapping of the external surfaces of the Pecs Cathedral.