Parlt votes to establish EU affairs ministry

Lawmakers on Friday voted to establish the Ministry of European Union Affairs effective August 1.

The amendment to the law on Hungary’s list of ministries was passed with 122 votes in favour, 35 against and nine abstentions.

The government justified the decision to set up the new ministry with the need to successfully prepare for Hungary’s upcoming takeover of the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency in the second half of 2024.

The new ministry, which has been spun off from the justice ministry, brings the total number of ministries in Hungary to 13. It will be headed by Janos Boka, who had earlier served as the state secretary for European Union affairs of the justice ministry.