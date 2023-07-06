Budapest French Institute to host Eiffel workshop, street party on July 15

The French Institute in Budapest will organise an Eiffel architecture workshop, free concerts, a gastronomy show and a street party on July 15, to celebrate the national holiday of France.

The architecture workshop for children and adults will put in focus the Eiffel Tower, to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Gustave Eiffel, the institute told MTI in a statement.

The gastronomy show will offer visitors French cheese specialties, bakery products, sweets and wine and raclette, among others.

In the evening, pianist chien noir will give a pop concert, to be followed by the French-Hungarian Ephemer duo performing jazz and world music.

In a closing programme, a street party will be held with the public invited to join.