Hungarian, Portuguese talents win 1st Ballet Grand Prix in 2023 Capital of Culture Veszprem

The Youth Grand Prix going with a 2,000 euro cash award has been won by Cecilia Porkolab, a student of the Hungarian National Ballet Institute. The Junior Grand Prix going with 1,000 euros has been fetched by Marta Barbeiro, a young dancer of Portugal’s Conservatorio Internacional de Ballet e Danca, they said in a statement.

The Future Talent special award has been given to Adel Palfi and Arina Kurbatova and the Best Male Dancer award has gone to Viacheslav Hosachynskyi.

The first Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix was called in the 7-18 age group for professional and amateur dancers in classical ballet and modern dance. Entries were made by 150 applicants from some 20 countries.

The eight-member jury of eminent Hungarian and international professionals was headed by Tamas Solymosi. A guest of honour at the competition was Kateryna Kukhar, prima ballerina of the National Opera of Ukraine who was also a member of the jury.