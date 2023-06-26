Cziffra Festival showcases Hungarian musical heritage abroad

The Cziffra Festival is showcasing Hungarian classical music heritage in the summer months both at home and abroad, the organisers have said.

On July 1, at the Krakow Polish Music Festival, Hungarian pianist Janos Balazs will join Sinfonietta Cracovia in Chopin’s Piano Concerto in E minor.

On July 8, in Bulgaria, Janos Balazs will again feature in cooperation with the New Millennium International Academy, giving a masterclass to young musicians in a workshop on Hungarian composers and performers, to be followed by a gala concert the following day with the Rousse Philharmonic Orchestra. Violinist Miranda Liu and Russian pianist Ilija Kondratyev will also perform, while a student chosen by Balazs will also have the chance to perform.

The events follow from concerts held under the banner of the Cziffra Festival in Istanbul in June.