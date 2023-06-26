Cziffra Festival showcases Hungarian musical heritage abroad

On July 1, at the Krakow Polish Music Festival, Hungarian pianist Janos Balazs will join Sinfonietta Cracovia in Chopin’s Piano Concerto in E minor.
On July 8, in Bulgaria, Janos Balazs will again feature in cooperation with the New Millennium International Academy, giving a masterclass to young musicians in a workshop on Hungarian composers and performers, to be followed by a gala concert the following day with the Rousse Philharmonic Orchestra. Violinist Miranda Liu and Russian pianist Ilija Kondratyev will also perform, while a student chosen by Balazs will also have the chance to perform.
The events follow from concerts held under the banner of the Cziffra Festival in Istanbul in June.