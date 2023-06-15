WA president Coe inaugurates Budapest WAC running track

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe inaugurated on Thursday the Mondo running track of the all-new National Athletics Centre built to host the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest in August.

WA president Sebastian Coe inaugurating WAC Budapest running track on June 15, 2023 MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

Speaking to journalists after running the first lap on the new track in the company of local young athletes, the two-time Olympic champion praised the work of the stadium’s builders. He said the stage is set for the 2,000 athletes coming from 200 countries at WAC beginning on Aug. 19.

Coe encouraged Hungarians to go to watch as many championship events as possible to witness historic moments.

At the inauguration, Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, “We are standing in the centre of the crown of the queen of sports,” noting that the new 35,000-capacity facility is central Europe’s biggest athletic stadium and training centre.