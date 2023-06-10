Exhibition presents int'l, Hungarian designer shoes in Pecs

An exhibition presenting designer shoes by international and Hungarian artists has opened in the Gallery of Pecs, in southern Hungary, the gallery manager said.

Shoe Fantasies exhibition in Pecs Gallery on June 9 in 2023 MTI photo by Judit Ruprech The show entitled Shoe Fantasies features more than 80 pairs of footware including Zaha Hadid’s revolutionary model NOVA with a metallic chromed vinyl rubber upper part lined with Italian kid nappa leather as well as shoes designed for Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift ad Fergie, the Zsolnay heritage manager Nkft told MTI in a statement.

The international creators include British, Belgian, Bulgarian, Dutch, Israeli, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Romanian artists.

Shoe Fantasies is the result of a collaboration between the Pecs Gallery and the Virtual Shoe Museum and is curated by Liza Snook and Dutch designer Amber Ambrose Aurele, who is known for her ‘sky-high heels’.

The exhibition also presenting installations, photographs and videos will run until September 3.