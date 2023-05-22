President Novak marks National Defence Day

President Katalin Novak greeted soldiers in her capacity as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, marking National Defence Day on Sunday.

“You are the guarantees to Hungary’s independence, freedom and security,” she said in a statement published on the website of Sandor Palace which houses the office of the president.

“Today, when there is a war going on in a neighbouring country, Hungarians rely on your service even more, to ensure that our home country and our families are safe. We are proud of you and we ask you to look at the example of the proud forebearers during your daily service, and never forget your oath: For the homeland, unto death! Long live the Hungarian Armed Forces and soldiers!” the president said in her greeting.