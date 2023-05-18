Hungarian exhibition featuring new Ethnography Museum opens in Venice

The new building and the ornaments on the facade of the Budapest Ethnography Museum are the focus of an exhibition that opened in the Hungarian pavilion at the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 on Thursday.

Exhibition on Budapest Museum of Ethnography opens at 18th Venice Architecture Biennale on May 18, 2023 MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh Speaking at the opening, Julia Fabenyi, national commissioner of the Hungarian pavilion, said that the exhibition entitled Reziduum – The Frequency of Architecture, presents the new museum building through various art forms.

Lajos Kemecsi, the museum’s director, noted the museum holds the largest and most comprehensive collection of folk art in Hungary. An installation using laser lights at the Venice Biennale exhibition displays the metal structure embracing the Budapest building’s facade.

The exhibition also features a new instrument, a soundroll, designed by architect-composer Peter Matrai, he said.

The Biennale will be open to the public from May 20 until November 26.