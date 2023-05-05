CPAC - Trump: Conservatives 'engaged in a historic battle with the Marxists, globalists and communists'

Conservatives are "engaged in a historic battle with the Marxists, globalists and communists all over the world," former US President Donald Trump said in a video message to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest on Friday.

Former US president Donald Trump’s video message to CPAC Hungary on May 5, 2023 MTI photo by Tibor Illyes

“We are fighting against barbarians who want to demolish our liberty and our traditions and everything we hold dear,” Trump said.

He emphasised that Western civilisation was “in serious trouble”, adding that “all of us, both in Europe and in America, must stand together to defend our culture, our borders, our Judeo-Christian values, our identity and our way of life from those who want to destroy our beloved nations.”

Trump called it “a true honour” to address “the freedom-loving patriots gathered in Hungary” who “believe that faith and family are the bedrock of a good and free society” and that “a nation without borders is not a nation at all.”

“We believe in tradition, the rule of law, freedom of speech and the God-given dignity of every human life,” he said. “These are the ideas that bind together our movement and these are the ideas that will save Western civilisation,” he said.

Trump said that as president he had been “honoured to strengthen the special friendship between the United States and Hungary over four incredible years”, expressing thanks to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The former US president encouraged conservatives in Hungary and Europe to “keep up the fight and never waver in defence of our freedom and our civilisation”.

“We’re winning now and we will close it out,” he said.