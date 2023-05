President Katalin Novak on Tuesday said she will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Sharing the official invitation card she received, Novak said in a post on Facebook that she will travel to London on Friday “to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties in Westminster Abbey” taking place the following day.

“I would like to express my high regard for the Royal Couple, and further strengthen the alliance between Hungary and the United Kingdom…” the president said.