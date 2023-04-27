Public media MTVA to broadcast Pope Francis' visit to Budapest live

Hungarian public service media will follow the events of Pope Francis' visit to Budapest live, the press and marketing office of the Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA) said on Thursday.

Pope Francis’ visit on Hungarian public media MTI photo by MTVA

Public media will broadcast all public programmes connected with the pope’s visit to Hungary at the weekend, with live broadcasts from Sandor Palace, St. Gyorgy Square, the Carmelite Monastery housing the Prime Minister’s Office, St. Stephen’s Basilica, the Laszlo Batthyany Roman Catholic Children’s home for the visually impaired, St. Elizabeth Church on Rozsak Square, the Protection of the Mother of God Greek Catholic Church, Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena, Kossuth Lajos Square and Pazmany Peter Catholic University.

The pontiff’s arrival and farewell from Liszt Ferenc International Airport will also be covered live.

Broadcasts on Duna TV start at 9.40am on Friday with the arrival of Pope Francis at Liszt Ferenc International Airport, followed by his ceremonial reception on the square in front of Sandor Palace and his meeting with the President of the Republic the Prime Minister.

From 12.20pm, the pontiff will meet state leaders, representatives of social life and the diplomatic corps in the Carmelite Monastery.

From 5pm, the pope will meet bishops, priests, deacons, monks and pastoral staff at St. Stephen’s Basilica.

At 8.30am on Saturday, Duna will follow live events at the Laszlo Batthyany Children’s Home for the for the visually impaired before the pope attends St. Elizabeth’s Church on Rozsak Square, where he will meet the poor, refugees, and representatives of the Greek Catholic community.

From 3.55pm, the head of the Catholic Church will appear before 11,000 young people in the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, where the official song of the papal visit, Camino, will be performed.

On Sunday, the final day of the pontiff’s visit, from 9.30am Duna will broadcast mass celebrated by the pope from Kossuth Lajos Square. From 3.50pm Pope Francis will meet representatives of university life at Pazmany Peter Catholic University.

At 5.30pm, viewers can watch the pope’s farewell at the airport.

As well as Duna TV, M1 and Kossuth Radio will cover the events in detail.

All members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will have free access to the broadcast, the MTVA statement said.