Jazzfest Budapest to feature musicians from 23 countries

Jazzfest Budapest will feature musicians from 23 countries on five continents between April 26 and May 17, as part of the Budapest Spring Festival.

The second Jazzfest Budapest will be opened by US singer Lizz Wright with a concert at the Eiffel Art Studios which will be one of the ten venues offering events.

Internationally acclaimed Hungarian jazz musicians including Tamara Mozes, Kornel Mogyoro, Miklos Lukacs, Mihaly Borbely and Krisztian Olah will also perform.

The list of venues will include the Music Academy, Erkel Theatre and the Italian Institute, and an open-air stage at Madach Square which will offer concerts on April 30, marking International Jazz Day.

Besides the Italian Institute, the Czech Institute has also offered its support, bringing acts to the festival at their own cost, founder Attila Kleb told a press conference.

The international jazz stars on the programme will also include Anouar Brahem, Avishai Cohen, Stacey Kent and Stanley Clarke, he said.