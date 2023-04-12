Műsorújság
Book Week to feature 160 publishers at three venues in June

2023.04.12. 21:51

Szerző: MTI

| Szerző: MTI
The largest festival of Hungarian contemporary literature will present 160 publishers at 145 book stands between June 8-11, the head of the Hungarian Publishers' and Booksellers' Association said on Wednesday.

The Festive Book Week will be organised for the 94th time with stands at Vorosmarty Square, Vigado Square and the promenade along the Danube in downtown Budapest, the organisers said in a statement.
The opening ceremony will be addressed by literature historian Istvan Margocsy, who will mark the 200th birth anniversary of 19th century Hungarian poet and revolutionary Sandor Petofi and Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony marking the unification of Budapest 150 years ago.
The festival will also feature literary talks and pop concerts.

