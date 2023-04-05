DefMin: 'Building independent, strong defence industry exceptionally important'

Visiting German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall's plant in Unterlussen on Wednesday, Hungary's defence minister noted the "exceptional importance" of building "a strong, independent defence industry" in Europe.

Noting that ammunition production “is now an issue and problem that affects the whole of Europe”, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the ammunition factory Rheinmetall is building in Varpalota, in western Hungary, was invested with added significance.

The defence minister met Rheinmetall senior officials, and they discussed the current stand of cooperation regarding a further development of the Hungarian armed forces.

At the meeting the purchase of military equipment and the possibility of additional manufacturing in Hungary was also discussed.

“It is exceptionally important to build an independent, strong defence industry while strengthening [Hungary’s] armed forces which, in addition to ensuring its supply chain, can also strengthen the Hungarian economy,” the ministry said in a statement.